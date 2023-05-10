(KMAland) -- Three Nebraska players and one from Iowa were honored on the First Team All-Conference with the release of the softball awards by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska’s Billie Andrews, Brooke Andrews and Katelyn Caneda and Iowa’s Nia Carter were all tabbed to the first team.
Iowa’s Jalen Adams and Nebraska’s Caneda were All-Freshman picks, and Nebraska’s Mya Felder and Caneda were named to the All-Defensive Team.
