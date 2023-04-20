IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland girls soccer teams have moved up in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings.

Underwood is up two spots to No. 3 in Class 1A while Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped three to No. 7. In Class 2A, Lewis Central is up two spots to No. 8. Glenwood and Sioux City East are also ranked in 2A and 3A, respectively.

Check out the area teams and their rankings below. Click here for the complete set of rankings. 

CLASS 1A 

3. Underwood (up 2)

7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (up 3)

CLASS 2A 

8. Lewis Central (up 2)

14. Glenwood (down 1)

CLASS 3A 

15. Sioux City East (down 2)

