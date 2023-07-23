(KMAland) -- Three KMAlanders picked up top-six finishes at the 2023 US Marine Corps 16U & Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota this past week.
Glenwood sophomore-to-be Mason Koehler was fourth in the 220-pound 16U Greco-Roman bracket while Underwood alum Gable Porter took third in the 132-pound Junior Greco-Roman bracket. In addition, Glenwood senior-to-be Matthew Beem was sixth in the 132-pound Junior Greco-Roman division.
Other KMAlanders that competed in Fargo this past week:
Christian Ahrens, Creston (JR Freestyle 138 lbs)
Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (JR Women 138 lbs)
Paige Baier, Griswold (16U Women 164 lbs)
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (JR Freestyle 220 lbs)
Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (16U Freestyle 220 lbs, 16U Greco-Roman 220 lbs)
Taye Jordan, Atlantic (JR Freestyle, 106 lbs)
Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (JR Freestyle 160 lbs)
Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (JR Freestyle 152 lbs)
Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah (JR Greco-Roman 160 lbs)
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (JR Women 152 lbs)
Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (JR Freestyle 120 lbs, JR Greco-Roman 120 lbs))
Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah (16U Freestyle 152 lbs, 16U Greco-Roman 160 lbs)
Nicole Olson, Missouri valley (JR Women 152 lbs)
Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (JR Greco-Roman 126 lbs)
Trent Warner, Nodaway Valley (16U Freestyle 285 lbs, 16U Greco-Roman 285 lbs)
