(KMAland) -- Three Moravia athletes and one Twin Cedars football player have been named to the 8-Man District 4 all-district second team.
Moravia placed end Riley Hawkins on the second team offense while Brett Cormeny and Tanner Cormeny were honored at defensive line and linebacker, respectively. Twin Cedars defensive back Kade Dunkin also made the second team defense.
Montezuma’s Eddie Burgess was named the Offensive MVP of the district while teammates Brian Diaz and Owen Cook were Lineman MVP and Special Team MVP, respectively. New London’s Carter Allen was the Defensive MVP, and Montezuma head coach Patrick O’Brien nabbed Coach of the Year.
View the complete list of honorees below.