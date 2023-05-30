(KMAland) -- Three Glenwood and two Lewis Central soccer athletes were honored as unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team players on Tuesday night.
Glenwood’s Caden Johnson, Cort Lovato Jr. and Casey Godbout and Lewis Central’s Brayden Shepard and Adriene Robles were the unanimous picks.
Other first team honors went to Denison-Schleswig’s Jackson Saravia, Jesus Espinoza and Chris Campos, Glenwood’s Cameron King, Harlan’s Ian Shelton and Mason Anderson, Lewis Central’s Brandon Hoss and Boston Hensley and St. Albert’s Gabriel Barajas and Kyle Irwin.
All first team, second team and honorable mention choices can be found in the file below.