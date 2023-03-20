(KMAland) -- A handful of KMAland wrestlers competed at the Black Hills & AAU Folkstyle Nationals in Spearfish, South Dakota last weekend.
Three Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers won titles: Ethan Skoglund (132), Ty Koedam (160) and Zayvion Ellington (170) were champions for the Warriors while Bo Koedam (152) finished second.
Mario Rangel (220) took fourth, Jayce Curry (113) and Gavin Wiig (120) were fifth-place finishers and Ayden Dather (195) claimed seventh.
Shenandoah's Jayden Dickerson finished second at 182 pounds. Dickerson fell in the finals to Hugh Meyer of the Dickinson Wrestling Club. Dickerson's teammate, Jacob McGargill, reached the 145-pound quarterfinals before bowing out in the consolations.
In the School Boys Division, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Drake Howard and Joshua Gray finished fourth and sixth at 90 pounds while Shenandoah's Hayden Roush was eighth at 130 pounds.
