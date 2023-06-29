(KMAland) -- Defensive lineman Carlon Jones committed to Nebraska on Thursday.
Jones is a 3-star commit from Bay City, Texas.
The 2024 prospect chose the Huskers over offers from SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech and Tulane.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 1:40 pm
