cARLON JONES.jpg

(KMAland) -- Defensive lineman Carlon Jones committed to Nebraska on Thursday. 

Jones is a 3-star commit from Bay City, Texas. 

The 2024 prospect chose the Huskers over offers from SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech and Tulane. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.