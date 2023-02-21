(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestling star Gable Porter ends his prep career with 141 career wins, three state championships and as a two-time KMAland Iowa Wrestler of the Year.
"It's been pretty fun," Porter said about his high school career. "I'm going to miss being in Underwood's blue and white. It's crazy to think I'll never be in another Underwood practice, but I'm excited for the next step in my wrestling process."
Porter capped his career last week with a dominant state championship at 1A-132. None of his matches went the distance. Porter ended the tournament with a first-period pin of Tanner Arjes (North Butler) in the finals.
"Great time," Porter said. "I just got out there and competed to the best of my ability."
The dominant showing was a fitting end to a career that featured titles in Porter's freshman, junior and senior seasons.
"Freshman year was pretty fun," Porter said. "We had a great lineup. I liked battling in the room. It was a great time."
Porter's sophomore year was undoubtedly the toughest of his career. He missed a large chunk of the season before returning at the start of the postseason. He reached the finals after a thrilling overtime win over future teammate Hagen Heistand -- a match he coined as the favorite of his career - -but lost in the finals to Cascade's Aidan Noonan -- an eventual three-time champion.
The sophomore-year shortcoming fueled his junior and senior seasons. He beat five state champions from four states as a junior and lost only once in his senior season -- to three-time 2A state champion Kale Peterson.
"It was a big motivator," Porter said. "Losses teach you more about yourself than winning does. It was good to remind myself that people were working as hard as me or maybe harder."
Porter has been wrestling for as long as he can remember, so his stellar high school career is no surprise to him.
"I started wrestling when I was about three years old," Porter said. It (wrestling) was always there for me. It taught me a lot. I'm not surprised. This was an expectation. I'm happy to see all that come true."
Porter attributes his fantastic career to the teammates around him.
"You are who you hang around with," Porter said. "If you hang around champions and people who strive to be better, you'll get better.
Porter's far from done with wrestling. He's headed to the University of Virginia next year. As his prep career concludes, Porter is thankful for his four years at Underwood.
"I'll miss hanging around the guys," he said. "The wrestling part was fun, but the friendships and the people I connected with were the best part."
Porter is the first repeat recipient of this honor. This also marks the third time an Underwood grappler has claimed this award.
Previous KMAland Wrestler of the Year Winners
2022: Gable Porter (Underwood)
2021: Wyatt Reisz & Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2020: Nick Hamilton (Underwood)
2019: Gabe Pauley (AHSTW)
2018: Alex Thomsen (Underwood)