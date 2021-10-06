IATC

(KMAland) -- Thirty-one KMAland runners are ranked by the IATC in their latest individual rankings. 

Sioux City North's Gabe Nash is the highest-ranked boys runner (2nd in Class 4A) while Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer leads the girls (No. 4 in 1A). 

View the full list of rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North

4. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North

5. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North 

10. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central 

24. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A GIRLS

2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East 

CLASS 3A BOYS

16. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood 

28. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A GIRLS

5. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan

9. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan

15. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan

16. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig

17. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic 

21. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan

CLASS 2A BOYS

17. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak

18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood

19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor 

CLASS 2A GIRLS

10. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda

CLASS 1A BOYS

7. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

9. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur

21. Patrick Heffernan, Jr, Boyer Valley

22. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne

23. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine 

30. Daniel Schoening, So, Ankeny Christian Academy

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia 

6. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars

13. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia

21. Tyler Tingley, Fr, St. Albert

25. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon

26. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley

