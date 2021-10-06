(KMAland) -- Thirty-one KMAland runners are ranked by the IATC in their latest individual rankings.
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash is the highest-ranked boys runner (2nd in Class 4A) while Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer leads the girls (No. 4 in 1A).
View the full list of rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
4. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North
5. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North
10. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central
24. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A GIRLS
2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
CLASS 3A BOYS
16. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood
28. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A GIRLS
5. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan
9. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan
15. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan
16. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig
17. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic
21. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 2A BOYS
17. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak
18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood
19. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor
CLASS 2A GIRLS
10. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
CLASS 1A BOYS
7. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
9. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
10. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
21. Patrick Heffernan, Jr, Boyer Valley
22. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne
23. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine
30. Daniel Schoening, So, Ankeny Christian Academy
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
6. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
13. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia
21. Tyler Tingley, Fr, St. Albert
25. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon
26. Mariah Falkena, Fr, Boyer Valley