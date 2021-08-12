(Mobile) -- The Senior Bowl released their watch list for the 2022 contest, and it features 33 regional college football athletes
Iowa State leads the way with 12 while Nebraska, Kansas State, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Northern Iowa have at least one on the list.
The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on February 5th. The full list of regional nominees can be found below. Click for the full watch list.
Iowa: Matt Hankins (DB), Riley Moss (DB), Zach VanValkenberg (DE)
Iowa State: Chase Allen (TE), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Jake Hummel (LB), Xavier Hutchinson (WR), Anthony Johnson Jr. (CB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Tarique Milton (WR), Colin Newell (OL), Brock Purdy (QB), Mike Rose (LB), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL), O'Rien Vance (LB)
Kansas: Kyron Johnson (LB)
Kansas State: Noah Johnson (OL), Skylar Thompson (QB)
Missouri: Tyler Badie (RB), Akial Byers (DL), Akayleb Evans (DB), Kobie Whiteside (DL)
Nebraska: Austin Allen (TE), Damion Daniels (DL), Marquel Dismuke (DB), JoJo Domann (LB), Adrian Martinez (QB), Ben Stille (DL), Cam Taylor-Britt (DB), Samori Toure (WR), Travis Vokolek (TE), Deontai Williams (DB)
Northern Iowa: Trevor Penning (OL)