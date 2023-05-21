(Des Moines) -- What the Harlan boys lacked in depth they made up for in talent at the state meet. That talent was enough for the Cyclones to leave Des Moines with a team trophy.
The Cyclones totaled 55 points to finish third behind only Pella and Western Dubuque.
"Just super proud of our guys," Harlan head coach Sam Brummer said. "We fought through a lot of adversity all year and came through in the clutch in Des Moines. We did what we needed to do. It was a very successful weekend for us."
Almost everything went right for the Cyclones throughout the weekend.
"We wanted a team trophy," Brummer said. "That was the expectation. We knew what we needed to place. We did that."
Senior Wil Neuharth's flawless performance played a major role in the Cyclones adding another trophy to the trophy case.
Neuharth won four titles this weekend, three of which came on Saturday. He pulled the sprint double with titles in the 100 (10.68) and 200 (21.53). Neuharth's 100-meter time was a state record.
"It's very gratifying," Neuharth said about his clutch performance. "It's humbling knowing where I came from in my sophomore year. Big shoutout to my coaches. I owe the world to them."
"He's worked his tail off all year," Brummer said. "He had an injury in football and worked to get back. Super proud of him."
Teammate Cade Sears lurked behind Neuharth in both sprints. Sears was fourth in the 100 (10.94) and fifth in the 200 (22.36).
"I'm happy with how I did," Sears said. "I did my job. I got in the top five like my coaches wanted me to."
Neuharth and Sears paired with Brehden Eggerss and Jacob Birch to win the 4x100 in 42.13 -- a state record. That title marked Neuharth's fourth of the meet. Him, Sears, Birch and Aidan Hall won the 4x200 on Friday.
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn nabbed a pair of medals on Saturday. He finished third in the 1600 (4:20.09) and fifth in the 800 (1:56.23).
"I'm pretty happy," Eichhorn said. "It's awesome spending time with my team here. It was also awesome getting four medals."
Bishop Heelan was fifth in the sprint medley (1:33.85), and Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth in the 4x400 (3:21.44).
On the girls side, Atlantic's Ava Rush had the highest finish. The Iowa signee was second in the 800 (2:14.14).
"I wanted to run my own race," Rush said. "There's great competition. I knew I had to run my race and see where that would take me."
Rush paired with Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Claire Pellett to finish seventh in the 4x400 (4:04.08).
Atlantic was one of three Hawkeye Ten teams to medal in the 4x400. Glenwood led the way with a fourth-place finish. The quartet of Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Petersen, Jenna Hopp and Danika Arnold posted a time of 4:02.37.
"We ran about as well as we could," Schultz said. "We trusted in our training."
"I'm proud of how we did," Petersen said. "I'm happy."
Lewis Central finished eighth with Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James and Madeline Fidone in 4:04.43.
In Class 4A, Sioux City East's Elliana Harris was the 200 champion (24.60). Harris finished second in the 100 (12.30) and partnered with Alyssa Erick, Bella Gordon and Grace Erick to finish sixth in the 4x100 (49.17).
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash was the 800 champion (1:52.34). Nash finished seventh in the 1600 (4:16.32). Teammate Natnael Kifle was fourth in the 1600 (4:14.52).