(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A state baseball tournament field is set. Check out the full baseball scoreboard for Wednesday below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Class 3A Substate Finals 

MOC-Floyd Valley 1 Storm Lake 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 9 Webster City 3

Wahlert Catholic 5 Independence 1

Central DeWitt 6 Assumption 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6 Solon 3

Marion 14 Benton 1

ADM 8 Boone 4

Winterset 4 Gilbert 2 -- 8 inn

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Ankeny 3 WDM Valley 1

Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 Cedar Falls 2

Pleasant Valley 4 Linn-Mar 0

Dubuque Hempstead 2 North Scott 1

Ottumwa 2 Iowa City High 1

Johnston 4 Indianola 0

Waukee 13 Norwalk 0

