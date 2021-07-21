(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A state baseball tournament field is set. Check out the full baseball scoreboard for Wednesday below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 3A Substate Finals
MOC-Floyd Valley 1 Storm Lake 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 9 Webster City 3
Wahlert Catholic 5 Independence 1
Central DeWitt 6 Assumption 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6 Solon 3
Marion 14 Benton 1
ADM 8 Boone 4
Winterset 4 Gilbert 2 -- 8 inn
Class 4A Substate Finals
Ankeny 3 WDM Valley 1
Dowling Catholic 6 Mason City 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4 Cedar Falls 2
Pleasant Valley 4 Linn-Mar 0
Dubuque Hempstead 2 North Scott 1
Ottumwa 2 Iowa City High 1
Johnston 4 Indianola 0
Waukee 13 Norwalk 0