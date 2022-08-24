(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream.
For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd Bladt quickly notes, last year's championship is in the past.
"You never get to take anything from the year prior into the next season," Bladt said. "That's no different this year. We focus on one play and what we can control. And that's kickoff on Thursday night.
"We stay focused on what we can do to be better. The things that happened last year are in the history books. We have to start a new story here."
Senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer etched his name in the history books last year with one of the most prolific seasons the state has ever seen.
Kasperbauer completed 65.9% of his passes with a 168.8 rating and a school-record 3,307 yards and 46 touchdowns. Kasperbauer's 2021 season ranks third all-time in 11-player passing touchdowns and 12th in single-season passing yards.
Asking Kasperbauer to duplicate those numbers is a steep demand, but Coach Bladt feels he grew his game in the offseason.
"Mentally, he's processing the game well," Bladt said. "He's improved his game, but you have to prove it every Friday night. Hopefully, he can make some plays."
Kasperbauer has an ample supply of playmakers. Iowa commit Aidan Hall shifted to running back last year and displayed his versatility through the passing and rushing attacks.
Hall rushed for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns while also catching 32 balls for 755 yards and seven scores.
"We're going to have him moving around," Bladt said. "He's obviously a fantastic football player. We're going to use him in different ways. We love to see him do multiple things. Wherever he's at, I think he's going to excel."
Fullback William Kenkel returns after a clutch postseason. Kenkel rushed for 410 yards last year with nine touchdowns, and Jacob Birch provides Kasperbauer with a prominent red-zone threat. That was the case last year when he caught 52 passes for 723 yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensively, junior linebacker Garrett Assman is their top-returning tackler. He had 41 stops last year while Michael Sorfonden (38.5 tackles, 3 TFL), Zane Bendorf (36 tackles, 3 TFL), Hall, Wil Neuharth and Franz Reisz also return to the defense.
The Cyclone defense has its hands full Thursday night when they take on an explosive Lewis Central offense that claimed the Class 4A state title last year. Northern Iowa quarterback commit Braylon Kammrad and Division I running back prospect Jonathan Humpal lead the way for Lewis Central.
The Titans' offense looked in mid-season form last week in their 35-20 win over Underwood.
"The quarterback is a coach's son," Bladt said. "That's always an advantage. I know that because I was a coach's son. All-around, they're a tenacious team. They play hard and fast. They're a force to be reckoned with. We have to be on our A-game and limit mistakes."
Precision will be the tale of the tape Thursday night with the firepower both offenses bring.
"Do your job," Bladt said. "We have a lot of guys stepping in and filling roles from a talented defense. If we do our job, we can have some success. Eleven pieces coming together to make a pie is a recipe for success."
Trevor Maeder, Brian Bertini and Nick Stavas have the call of this doozy on the KMA Video Stream. Check out the full interview with Coach Bladt below.