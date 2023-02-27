(Waukee) -- Harlan hung around for a half, but top-ranked Bondurant-Farrar left little doubt in the second half.
The 3A No. 1 Bluejays (23-0) used a 7-0 start to the second half to pull away from Harlan (17-6) and claim a 74-53 win in a Class 3A substate final. The win secured Bondurant-Farrar their first state tournament qualification since 2006.
"I'm proud of our guys," Harlan head coach Mitch Osborn said. "It was going to take a special night for us and an off night for them."
The Cyclones found themselves in an early 15-4 hole. They eventually settled in and trimmed the deficit to 19-11. Harlan then opened the second quarter with the first seven points to cut the deficit to 19-18.
Unfortunately, Bondurant-Farrar countered with the next eight to extend their lead to 27-18. The two squads traded baskets through the remainder of the first half, with the Bluejays taking a 38-26 lead into the break.
"I felt pretty good," Osborn said about his team's halftime deficit. "You don't want to get behind, but I felt we could make a run. Unfortunately, we had another scoring drought, and the game got away from us."
Bondurant-Farrar took advantage of Harlan's cold spell and opened the half with the first seven to push their lead to 45-26. The Cyclones never got much closer.
"The beginning of the third quarter hurt us," Osborn said. "That was a backbreaker."
Bondurant-Farrar had three scorers in double digits and five with at least eight points. Reed Pfaltzgraff led their attack with 24 points. Colby Collison scored 17, Everett White had 11, Jaxson Fried posted nine and Tanner Bergren accounted for eight points.
"Second quarter, we went to a 2-3 zone," Osborn said. "Then we went back to man. We rolled the dice. Maybe we'd have been better off sticking with a zone or junk defense, but our man defense has been good all year."
Bondurant-Farrar's length flustered Harlan's offense, particularly in the paint.
"They wall up," Osborn said. "And they were long. Realistically, we normally make a lot of those shots. We missed some tonight. We weren't hitting, and we had turnovers. You have to play a flawless game against a team as good as (Bondurant-Farrar).
Jacob Birch led the Cyclones with 16 points, while Jace Gubbels and Fransz Reisz added nine points each. Harlan graduates four seniors: Gubbels, Birch, Teagon Kasperbauer and Bradley Curren.
"Everybody stepped up and improved this year," Osborn said. "We peaked at the right time. I've done this for 39 years. This is my 25th substate. This game hurts a lot to lose, but I can't be too disappointed with what we did this year."
Click below to view full interview with Coach Osborn.