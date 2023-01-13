(Kansas City) -- The Associated Press has released their All-Pro NFL Teams for 2022, and it features four Kansas City Chiefs on the First Team.
Those honors went to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend.
Offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney were named to the second-team.
Iowa alum and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Iowa alum and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Tristan Wirfs and Iowa State alum and Minnesota Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu were also second-team choices.
