(Clarinda) -- Clarinda natives and CycloneFanatic contributors Jared Stansbury and Chris Williams are bringing a mini Iowa State Fan Day to the Ice House later Thursday.
All-American defensive end Will McDonald, All-Big 12 defensive back Anthony Johnson, defensive back Tayvonn Kyle and defensive lineman Isaiah Lee will all be present.
“We’ll do a little program and have the players get up to talk,” Stansbury said on his weekly Upon Further Review segment Thursday. “They’ll tell us a little bit about what’s been going on with them in the offseason.”
Stansbury says fans can come in and get autographs and pictures with the players.
“We’ve done a lot of events like this in the past with the coaching staff,” he added. “Now, it’s kind of our first opportunity to do this with the players.”
The CycloneFanatic tour was in Omaha last night, but with two of the company’s major contributors being from Clarinda they knew they had to find a way to get to their hometown.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Stansbury added. “Hopefully, all the Cyclone fans in Western and Southwest Iowa will come out. We’ll be doing some stuff outside, and so there should be a lot of room for as many people that want to come out. We’ll hopefully get to have some people that don’t normally get to go and do stuff like this from smaller towns.”
Stansbury estimates people will start showing up around 5:30 or 6:00 with the program beginning between 7:00 and 7:30. Listen to much more with Stansbury in his weekly segment on UFR below.