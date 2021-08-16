(KMAland) -- Iowa State is tied with Ohio State for the most preseason All-American choices from The Athletic.
The Cyclones placed running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose on the first team while safety Greg Eisworth was tabbed to the second team by the publication, which released their teams earlier Monday.
Iowa's offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum and punter Tory Taylor and Kansas State all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn were also picked to the first team. View the complete listed linked here.