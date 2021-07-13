(KMAland) -- Four Griswold softball standouts were honored with All-Corner Conference Elite honors with the release of the postseason awards.
Pitcher Karly Millikan, infielders Haylee Pennock and Makenna Askeland and outfielder Anna Kelley were all named Elite All-Corner players. Teammates McKenna Wiechman and Brenna Rossell were also first team choices.
Stanton’s Brooklyn Adams, Tara Peterson and Ali Silvius, Fremont-Mills’ Lily Crom and Malea Moore and Jolie Sheldon of Sidney were also named to the first team.
Here’s the rest of the honorees on the second team and honorable mention.
SECOND TEAM
P: Taylor Morgan, Fremont-Mills
C: Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills
P/C: Makenna Lauman, Sidney
IF: Tori Kilpatrick, Fremont-Mills
IF: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold
IF: Jenna Stephens, Stanton
IF: Sami York, Essex
IF: Mia Foster, Sidney
OF: Dakota Reynolds, Griswold
OF: Aunika Hayes, Sidney
OF: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
UT: Marleigh Johnson, Stanton
UT: Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaitlyn Bruce, Stanton
Chloe Johnson, Fremont-Mills
Tori Burns, Essex
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney
Kylie Barrett, East Mills