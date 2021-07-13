Corner Conference NEW
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Four Griswold softball standouts were honored with All-Corner Conference Elite honors with the release of the postseason awards.

Pitcher Karly Millikan, infielders Haylee Pennock and Makenna Askeland and outfielder Anna Kelley were all named Elite All-Corner players. Teammates McKenna Wiechman and Brenna Rossell were also first team choices.

Stanton’s Brooklyn Adams, Tara Peterson and Ali Silvius, Fremont-Mills’ Lily Crom and Malea Moore and Jolie Sheldon of Sidney were also named to the first team.

Here’s the rest of the honorees on the second team and honorable mention.

SECOND TEAM 

P: Taylor Morgan, Fremont-Mills

C: Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills

P/C: Makenna Lauman, Sidney

IF: Tori Kilpatrick, Fremont-Mills

IF: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold

IF: Jenna Stephens, Stanton

IF: Sami York, Essex

IF: Mia Foster, Sidney

OF: Dakota Reynolds, Griswold

OF: Aunika Hayes, Sidney

OF: Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills

UT: Marleigh Johnson, Stanton

UT: Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills

HONORABLE MENTION 

Kaitlyn Bruce, Stanton

Chloe Johnson, Fremont-Mills

Tori Burns, Essex

Fallon Sheldon, Sidney

Kylie Barrett, East Mills

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.