Big Ten Conference

(Rosemont) -- Four Iowa and two Nebraska women’s soccer players were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday.

Iowa defender Sara Wheaton was picked All-Big Ten Second Team while forward Alyssa Walker and midfielder Hailey Rydberg were tabbed to the third team. Another Hawkeye Addie Bundy was named to the All-Freshman Team.

Nebraska midfielder Reagan Raabe was picked to the Third Team while teammate and forward Sarah Weber was picked to the All-Freshman Team.

View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.

