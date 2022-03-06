(Waterloo) -- Twenty more KMAlanders claimed medals at the AAU Super Peewee State Tournament on Sunday.
The second grade and girls division took the mats with four state runners-up, four third place finishers, two in fourth, five more in fifth, one in sixth, three in seventh and one in eighth.
Drew Buneta (Powerhouse), Kane Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia), Brinnlee Nail (Southwest Valley) and Jackson Samo (Lenox) were the high finishers from the area for the day. View the rundown of KMAland medalists below.
Please send any corrections or additions to dmartin@kmamail.com.
SECOND PLACE
Drew Buneta, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade 100 lbs)
Kane Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia (Second Grade 50 lbs)
Brinnlee Nail, Southwest Valley (Girls 40 lbs)
Jackson Samo, Lenox (Second Grade 64 lbs)
THIRD PLACE
Gage Clemens, Mount Ayr (Second Grade HWT)
Hank Davis, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade 46 lbs)
Kash Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia (Second Grade 56 lbs)
Noah Thayer, MWC Wrestling Academy (Second Grade 52 lbs)
FOURTH PLACE
Jayce Clark, Southeast Warren (Second Grade 115 lbs)
Kasyn Smith, The Best Wrestler (Second Grade 50 lbs)
FIFTH PLACE
Logan Greiner, Glenwood (Second Grade 68 lbs)
Kyndall Jones, Glenwood (Girls 82 lbs)
Lyla Kendrick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Girls 70 lbs)
Tyler Owen, Lenox (Second Grade 87 lbs)
Wyatt Shaffer, Logan-Magnolia (Second Grade 46 lbs)
SIXTH PLACE
Lance Croushorn, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade 56 lbs)
SEVENTH PLACE
Case Loftus, Logan-Magnolia (Second Grade 66 lbs)
Harris Samo, Creston (Second Grade 68 lbs)
Isaac Smith, Clarinda (Second Grade 70 lbs)
EIGHTH PLACE
Klaussen McCart, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Second Grade 50 lbs)