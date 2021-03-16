(KMAland) -- Weeping Water’s Grace Cave, Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon and Auburn’s Cameron Binder and Daniel Frary have been named First Team All-East Central Nebraska Conference.
Several other KMAland athletes were honored on the All-ECNC teams. View the area list of honorees below.
SECOND TEAM (GIRLS)
Sydney Binder, Auburn
Jayden Halferty, Elmwood-Murdock
Holly Wilen, Palmyra
SECOND TEAM (BOYS)
Calvin Antholz, Johnson County Central
Ryan Binder, Auburn
Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central
Andrew Waltke, Palmyra
THIRD TEAM (GIRLS)
Reagan Aronson, Weeping Water
Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn
Leah Grant, Auburn
Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central
THIRD TEAM (BOYS)
Zach Fitzpatrick, Palmyra
Will Vitosh, Falls City
HONORABLE MENTION (GIRLS)
Melody Billings, Auburn
Bailey Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra
Madison Jones, Falls City
Taya Ptacnik, Palmyra
Karley Ridge, Weeping Water
Eryn Snethen, Falls City
Jamison Twomey, Weeping Water
Ella Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock
HONORABLE MENTION (BOYS)
Carson Bredemeier, Falls City
Austin David, Palmyra
Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock
Brock Hogue, Falls City
Cade Patzel, Auburn
Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock
Zach Smith, Weeping Water