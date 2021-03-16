Grace Cave, Weeping Water.jpg
Buy Now

Grace Cave, Weeping Water

(KMAland) -- Weeping Water’s Grace Cave, Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon and Auburn’s Cameron Binder and Daniel Frary have been named First Team All-East Central Nebraska Conference.

Several other KMAland athletes were honored on the All-ECNC teams. View the area list of honorees below.

SECOND TEAM (GIRLS)

Sydney Binder, Auburn

Jayden Halferty, Elmwood-Murdock

Holly Wilen, Palmyra

SECOND TEAM (BOYS) 

Calvin Antholz, Johnson County Central

Ryan Binder, Auburn

Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central 

Andrew Waltke, Palmyra

THIRD TEAM (GIRLS) 

Reagan Aronson, Weeping Water

Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn

Leah Grant, Auburn

Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central 

THIRD TEAM (BOYS) 

Zach Fitzpatrick, Palmyra

Will Vitosh, Falls City

HONORABLE MENTION (GIRLS)

Melody Billings, Auburn

Bailey Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock

Jami Gabriel, Palmyra

Madison Jones, Falls City

Taya Ptacnik, Palmyra

Karley Ridge, Weeping Water

Eryn Snethen, Falls City

Jamison Twomey, Weeping Water

Ella Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock

HONORABLE MENTION (BOYS) 

Carson Bredemeier, Falls City

Austin David, Palmyra

Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock

Brock Hogue, Falls City

Cade Patzel, Auburn

Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock

Zach Smith, Weeping Water

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.