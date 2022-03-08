IGCA.jpg
Photo: IGCA

(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp, Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Macy Emgarten were tabbed First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Three other KMAlanders were picked to the second team while nine were tabbed to the third team. View the area choices below and the complete list linked here.  

FIRST TEAM 

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

SECOND TEAM 

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic

THIRD TEAM 

Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley

Brianna Fields, Creston

Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Doryn Paup, Creston

Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Raegen Wicks, Harlan

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.