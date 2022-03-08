(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp, Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Macy Emgarten were tabbed First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Three other KMAlanders were picked to the second team while nine were tabbed to the third team. View the area choices below and the complete list linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
SECOND TEAM
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Abby Martin, Lamoni
Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
THIRD TEAM
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
Brianna Fields, Creston
Kendra Kuck, Underwood
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Doryn Paup, Creston
Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Clara Teigland, Treynor
Raegen Wicks, Harlan