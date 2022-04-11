(KMAland) -- Four KMAlanders had strong showings in Reno, Nevada at Reno Worlds this past weekend.
The highest finish came from brothers Colter and Tracen Frain of the Powerhouse Wrestling Club. Tracen took second in the 10U 76-pound division, winning four of his matches by fall and another by 6-5 decision.
Colter was second in the 8U 67-pound division. He was dominant with 12-1 and 12-0 decisions to open the weekend. He followed with a fall in the semifinals and then won the true second-place match, 6-0.
Logan-Magnolia’s two-time state champion Wyatt Reisz came home with a third-place finish in the 18U 152-pound division. Reisz lost his first match of the weekend by a 6-4 decision, but he responded with six consecutive wins, including three by fall, two by major decision and one by decision.
Jase Mauck, also of Powerhouse, was a sixth-place finisher at 55 pounds in the 8U division. Mauck was 3-3 for the weekend, winning his first match by major decision and then bouncing back with a 7-0 decision loss to win by fall and by 11-5 decision.