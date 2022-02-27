(Des Moines) -- KMAland won four individual state championships at the Iowa AAU Kids State Championships on Sunday.
Lenox’s Cal Crill, Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Tracen Frain, Zander Killion of Atlantic-CAM and Mason Koehler of Powerhouse Wrestling Club all claimed championships in their respective divisions. Crill won the 3rd-4th grade division at 175, Frain nabbed his second straight AAU state title at 74 in 3rd-4th, Killion was the champion in 5th-6th at 148 and Koehler also picked up another state championship at 215 in the 7th-8th division.
View the full rundown of state medalists from the area, including four runners-up, seven thirds, seven fourths, five fifths, 10 sixths, four sevenths and six eighths, below. Complete results can be found linked here.
Note: A Division is 3rd/4th, B Division is 5th/6th and C Division is 7th/8th.
FIRST PLACE
Cal Crill, Lenox Mat Cats (A175)
Tracen Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A74)
Zander Killion, Atlantic-CAM (B148)
Mason Koehler, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C215)
SECOND PLACE
Cordell Clemens, Mount Ayr (B180)
Joseph Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B74)
Sullivan Reese, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A90)
Pierson Wolff, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A58)
THIRD PLACE
Trenton Byers, The Best Wrestler (B98)
Kolten Dooley, Glenwood Wrestling Club (A150)
Arik Honnold, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A82)
Shay Lundvall, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B70)
Garrett Mather, Shenandoah (A54)
Nickolas Miller, Coon Rapids-Bayard (A175)
Weston Porter, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C80)
FOURTH PLACE
Levi Charles, Warriors Wrestling Family (A58)
Evan Clark, Martensdale-St. Marys (A105)
Ace Cochrane, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B78)
Colter Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A70)
Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah (C145)
Max Pollock, Wayne (C100)
Jax Pryor, Woodbine Area Mat Men (C260)
FIFTH PLACE
Sebastiano Fidone, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A70)
Sawyer Perdue, Red Oak (B138)
Jonathan Rasmussen, IKM-Manning Wolves (B82)
Carter Sells, Shenandoah (B120)
Mandius Volentine, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B94)
SIXTH PLACE
Mason Allen, Central Decatur (C140)
Wyatt Bell, Riverside Wrestling Club (C215)
Collin Harris, The Best Wrestler (C90)
Eli Hommer, Martensdale-St. Marys (B215)
Ashton Honnold, Clarinda Elite (C189)
Jett Loftus, Lo-Ma Youth Wrestling Club (A98)
Kaleb Nelson, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B98)
Gage Schroeder, MWC Wrestling Academy (A58)
Landon Thayer, MWC Wrestling Academy (B65)
Dayton Van Horn, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C70)
SEVENTH PLACE
Wylie Brokaw, Lenox Mat Cats (B103)
Reed Chambers, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A94)
Hunter Heun, The Best Wrestler (A66)
Jacob Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A62)
EIGHTH PLACE
Paxton Blanchard, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C160)
Landon Fuller, Shenandoah (B160)
Tyler Hazen, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A78)
Quinn Lane, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B70)
Cash Lyon, Warriors Wrestling Family (A82)
Devon Nabors, Glenwood Wrestling Club (C260)