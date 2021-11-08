(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has announced the firings of four offensive staffers, effective immediately.
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held have all been let go just hours after director of athletics Trev Albert announced Frost would be back under a restructured contract.
Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he was hired at Central Florida in 2016. Lubick, who coached with Frost in Oregon, has been at Nebraska since 2020.