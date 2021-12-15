(Maryville) -- Four Northwest Missouri State football players were named All-Americans by the D2CCA on Wednesday.
Those selections were offensive lineman Tanner Owen, running back Al McKeller, defensive lineman Sam Roberts and linebacker Jackson Barnes.
All four selections were first-team nods.
McKeller -- a Harlon Hill finalist -- rushed for 1,601 yards and 19 touchdowns while Owen paved the way. Defensively, Barnes recorded 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss while Roberts tallied 53 tackles, 17 for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to MIAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
View the full release here.