(KMAland) -- Four Logan-Magnolia and three AHSTW standouts were named to the first team All-Western Iowa Conference softball team on Wednesday.

Abby Hiatt, Erikah Rife, Macanna Guritz and Amelia Evans of Lo-Ma all landed on the first team while AHSTW’s Natalie Hagadon, Ally Meyers and Rylie Knop were also tabbed to the team. Missouri Valley’s Audrie Kohl and Brooklyn Lange, Treynor’s Keelea Navara and Jadyn Huisman and Underwood’s Grace Pierce and Ali Fletcher were other first team choices.

Check out the list of second team honorees below.

Audubon: Hannah Thygesen, Jordan Porsch, Kali Irlmeier & Victoria Asmus

Logan-Magnolia: Marki Bertelsen & Kattie Troxel

Riverside: Elly Henderson

Treynor: Delaney Mathews & Rachel Kinsella

Tri-Center: Hayden Thomas

Underwood: Claire Cook, Mary Stephens & Ruby Patomson

