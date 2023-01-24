(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday.
Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee.
He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
