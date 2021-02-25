(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their All-District basketball teams. Forty-three KMAland conference athletes were honored while Jesse Cox (Lenox), Tom Petersen (Exira/EHK), Brian Eisbach (Nodaway Valley) and Brian Rasmussen (Glenwood) nabbed Coach of the Year honors in their respective district.
Check out the complete list of KMAlanders honored and the full list linked here.
CLASS 1A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
South District
Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren
Marleigh Johnson, Stanton
Emily Jones, Wayne
Abby Martin, Lamoni
Cassidy Nelson, Lenox
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
TJ Stoaks, Lenox
Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
Skylar Watsabaugh, Mormon Trail
Coach of the Year: Jesse Cox, Lenox
West Central District
Jaci Christensen, Audubon
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon
Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan
Allie Petry, St. Albert
Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va
Eva Steffensen, CAM
Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia
Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CLASS 2A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
Southwest District
Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
Claire Denning, AHSTW
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Kailey Jones, AHSTW
Kendra Kuck, Underwood
Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley
Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr
Clara Teigland, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 3A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
Southwest District
Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah
CLASS 4A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
West District
Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan
Sam Dunphy, Creston
Kelsey Fields, Creston
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood
CLASS 5A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
West District
Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln