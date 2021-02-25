IGCA All-District Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their All-District basketball teams. Forty-three KMAland conference athletes were honored while Jesse Cox (Lenox), Tom Petersen (Exira/EHK), Brian Eisbach (Nodaway Valley) and Brian Rasmussen (Glenwood) nabbed Coach of the Year honors in their respective district.

Check out the complete list of KMAlanders honored and the full list linked here

CLASS 1A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

South District

Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren

Marleigh Johnson, Stanton

Emily Jones, Wayne

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Cassidy Nelson, Lenox

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

TJ Stoaks, Lenox

Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills

Skylar Watsabaugh, Mormon Trail

Coach of the Year: Jesse Cox, Lenox

West Central District

Jaci Christensen, Audubon

Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon

Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va

Eva Steffensen, CAM

Emilie Thompson, Logan-Magnolia

Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston

Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CLASS 2A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Southwest District

Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning

Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley

Claire Denning, AHSTW

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Kailey Jones, AHSTW

Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley

Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Coach of the Year: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 3A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Southwest District

Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah

CLASS 4A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

West District

Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan

Sam Dunphy, Creston

Kelsey Fields, Creston

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Glenwood

CLASS 5A ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

West District

Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln

