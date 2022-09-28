(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central volleyball team appears to be in a good spot heading into the final month of the regular season.
But the only game that matters to the 4A No. 5 Titans (13-6, 5-0) is the one that lies straight ahead.
"I'm pleased with how the girls have reacted to the stuff we're showing them," Coach Mike Bond said. "We're surprised how fast the season has gone."
The Titans are coming off a 2-4 outing at the Sioux City East Invite, where they beat Bishop Heelan and Sheldon, but lost to Abraham Lincoln, Hinton, Sioux City North and Sioux City East.
Saturday's tough tournament was an eye-opener for Coach Bond's team.
"We learned we have a few things to work on," he said. "We also learned that we're gutsy because half of them were playing sick with the flu. Overall, I was pleased with how they performed.
The Titans have a balanced offense, led by 96 kills from Ashlynne Havermann. Maddie Bergman (89), Anna Strohmeier (73), Elise Thramer (66), Nicole Harriman (63) and Stacy Merksick (40) have also been staples in the Titans' deep offensive attack.
"We want to get the ball to the hot hand or to the girl that's open," Bond said. "If we're on our passing, we feel we're a tough team to stop."
The passing has come from two setters: Brooke Larsen and Haylee Erickson. Larsen has a team-high 207 assists, while Erickson has chipped in 138 helpers.
"Both Brooke and Haylee do an excellent job spreading the ball around," Bond said. "They both have a good volleyball IQ, so they see what's happening on the other side of the net. They make good choices. As a coach, I can't complain."
Addison Holt has a team-high 153 digs. Gracie Hays and Larsen have accounted for 102 and 101 digs, respectively.
The Titans have managed 150 blocks this year. Thramer and Strohmeier lead those efforts with 40 and 37 swats, respectively. Bergman (37) and Merksick (30) are also forces at the net.
"They're doing the little things right," Bond said. "That's what a team needs to do at this time of year. It comes down to the little things, and I think we're getting into those."
Up next is a big Hawkeye Ten Conference clash with Kuemper Catholic. Thursday's contest puts the winner in the driver's seat of the Hawkeye Ten regular season title.
The Titans also have scheduled bouts with Red Oak (Tuesday), Shenandoah (October 6th), St. Albert (October 11th) and Denison-Schleswig (October 13th), as well as the Thomas Jefferson Invite on Saturday.
Their No. 5 ranking in Class 4A has them in a position to control their own destiny on the path to the state tournament, but that's not their concern.
"We try not to look ahead," Bond said. "We want to take it one day at a time. If we look too far ahead, that causes us to lose our focus. We don't want to do that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bond.