(Lenox) -- After Lenox seemed in control for much of the first half, the Nodaway Valley boy's basketball team launched a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the victory.
After being down by as much as 15 points in the second quarter, the Wolverines (12-8) snuck out the tightly contested road win over Lenox (10-9), 70-69, after a fourth-quarter surge.
"The fourth quarter for us had kind of been an Achilles heel about a month ago, and two nights in a row now we've come out and shown a lot of grit and have been scrappy there in the fourth quarter," said Head Coach Jeremy Blake. "That's the thing with this group, there's not quit in them and it doesn't matter where we're at in the game or how much we're down, they're going to find a way to fight back."
The hero of the night for Nodaway Valley was Dawson Nelson, who led the offensive charge with 28 points on the night, including four buckets from deep. However, one of those was the most important as it was the go-ahead shot, down by two to give the Wolverines a one-point lead with just over a minute remaining.
"I was just trying to keep looking for that next shot because I had missed quite a few earlier in the game," said Nelson. "So, I was just trying to come through for my team."
"[Nelson] has been on fire lately, and him and Boston Devault compliment each other really well and they're good at finding each other when they've got the hot hand," said Blake. "Boston hit some threes later in that third quarter that got us back into it, and then they went out on him and that opened up Dawson to be able to hit the three's that he did."
Nelson wasn't alone in the offensive effort, as Boston Devault was not far behind, scoring 24 points and snagging five rebounds and three steals.
"I hit a few [three-pointers] in the first half and then I hit one or two in the third quarter and then I hit another one and was feeling it and got on a hot streak," said Devault. "Once I realized I was simmered down, I started sharing the ball with Dawson and my teammates and they found ways to score."
"Pretty much everywhere that we have gone, especially if it's a non-conference opponent, every coach is super complimentary of [Devault]," said Blake. "Madrid's coach was talking about how his kids were saying how tough he was to guard and matchup with and how he never stops going. That's just who he is."
The Wolverines and Tigers exchanged blows in the first quarter, with Lenox starting with a 7-2 run, followed by an 8-2 counter from Nodaway Valley, before Lenox then posted seven unanswered, leading to a 22-18 Lenox lead after one. However, the Tigers started to pull away after mounting a 14-3 run to start the second quarter. But, the Wolverines wouldn't go away, putting up a 9-3 burst to finish the half.
"I looked at [my guys] and said 'they've hit some tough shots and doing some really good things, and we haven't hit a lot of the stuff that we normally hit, but we're only down nine," said Blake. "Then we needed to just keep battling...keeping our hands up because [Lenox] puts four or five shooters out there at all times."
The Wolverines came sprinting out to another 11-4 run to begin the second half. Additionally, after allowing 22 points in the first and second quarters, the Wolverines started to tighten things up over the night, allowing 15 in the third and just 10 in the final quarter.
"We just really tried to get up in them and force turnovers because that's huge for us," said Nelson. "Then we can get what coach calls 'garbage buckets' -- those layups -- and those really help us get back in games."
However, heading into the final quarter, the Wolverines still faced a nine-point deficit. But, that hasn't been unfamiliar territory for Nodaway Valley as just Thursday night, the Wolverines overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to Red Oak.
"We knew not to give up because last night was the same way where we got down by 14 or 16 [points] at the most," said Devault. "We knew we had the capability to climb back with our press, and we have big shooters on our team."
The Wolverines would storm once again to start the final quarter with a 10-4 burst, and after Nelson gave his squad their first lead since the first bucket of the game, he also knocked in a pair of free throws that allowed them to survive a trey ball Keaton England canned for Lenox to draw it back to a one-point game in the waning seconds. Avery Phillipi added 12 points and seven rebounds for Nodaway Valley, while Jase Davidson chipped in with four points. Meanwhile, for Lenox, Gabe Funk and Samson Adams led the way with 24 points a piece.
The Wolverines have won four out of their last five and look to close on a high note next Friday against CAM.
"We've been on this stretch where we've had four straight weeks of three games a week -- that's a lot of back to back games," said Blake. "My guys have handled that really well down the stretch because it's not easy when you're playing that many games in such a short period."
Meanwhile, Lenox will look to bounce back on Monday against Stanton. You can check out the full video interviews with Devault, Nelson, and Blake below: