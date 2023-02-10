(Rock Port) -- The East Atchison girl's basketball team rode a fourth-quarter push and clutch performances from multiple players to pull away and secure the win over Rock Port.
The Wolves (18-7) secured their 12th win of 2023 and took down county rival Rock Port (9-13) 46-35.
"Rock Port's a gritty team and anytime we play them we know they're going to give their best shot," said East Atchison Head Coach Dustin Barnes. "On senior night at their place, we didn't expect anything less than that. They gave us their best and we met the challenge tonight -- we had to grit out a tough win."
East Atchison got another solid performance from its leading scorer Natalie Hedlund, who led the team with 17 points on the night. However, she wasn't alone in bringing home the win, including solid nights from Lizzie Schlueter and Faith Anderson.
"We knew they would come out with a different defense to counteract how we score, which is down low," said Hedlund. "They were kind of packed in and it helps whenever we practiced kicking it out and move the ball around, that's what we've been doing a lot."
Schlueter would join Hedlund in double digits with 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Meanwhile, Anderson came on late to finish with nine points, including two massive buckets that helped ice the game for the Wolves.
"We knew they were going to do like a triangle and two on our biggest scores -- Natalie and Claire (Martin) -- so me, Grace (Oswald), and Lizzie really had to step it up tonight," said Anderson. "We came up with a couple of new plays that really helped that too."
"(Anderson) has pure potential -- she's athletic as all get out and definitely has all the skills," said Barnes. "Tonight, we knew she was going to have to step up and make a couple big baskets and she rose to the challenge this evening."
However, the win wouldn't come without adversity, as the Wolves found themselves down 10-8 after the first quarter. But East Atchison would put up a 6-2 run to start and a 7-3 run to end the second quarter taking a 21-18 lead at halftime.
"We just needed to stay the course -- we were prepared, but we just weren't executing," said Barnes. "There was a few mental mistakes in the first half that led to some of (Rock Port's) points and we tried to button those down in the second half and realize that every possession is important."
East Atchison would never lose their lead again, but Rock Port wouldn't go away quietly and didn't let any runs develop through the third quarter and drew the lead to just one in the middle of the third as Chaney Vogler and Addy Maifeld both knocked down three-pointers.
"It was just an ebb and flow game, and the things they did were disrupting us, but the girls found a way to execute down the stretch," said Barnes.
With a 36-29 East Atchison lead headed into the final quarter, the Blue Jays closed the gap to 38-35 with just over three minutes left in the game after a 6-0 run. But those would be the only points for Rock Port in the final quarter as the Wolves' defense clamped down, allowing their offense to score the final eight points of the ball game.
"I feel like our defense is purely heart," said Anderson. "We move our feet and we get low."
"We had to get up on their shooters because we were giving up too many wide open threes and not closing out fast enough, so we just had to adjust that and start flexing out a little bit faster," said Barnes. "That was my message to the girls 'get out on the shooters and we'll take care of the drive later.'"
Claire Martin also tallied five points and five steals for the Wolves, while Grace Oswald chipped in with three points. Vogler led the way for Rock Port with 18 points, while Maifeld added seven. With the win, the Wolves will turn their attention to their regular season finale on Monday, Worth County.
"These girls are 12-2 since mid-December and I feel like we're doing some great things," said Barnes. "This might be one of the grittiest teams I've had where nothing phases them -- we get into games like this and they know what to do."
Meanwhile, Rock Port will look to bounce back against North Andrew. Check out the full video interviews with Hedlund, Anderson, and Barnes below: