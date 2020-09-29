(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth Blue Devils are 5-0, but the road doesn't get any smoother from here as they gear up for a state-ranked battle in Nebraska Class B.
The Blue Devils have got where they are with dominant victories over Blair, Ralston, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael Benedictine and Crete. Their success has earned the Blue Devils a No. 8 ranking by the Omaha World-Herald. While they like where they are at, Coach Bob Dzuris knows his team's toughest tasks are still ahead of them.
"We feel great about where we are at record-wise," he said. "The one thing we continue we ask our team is to improve every week, and for the most part we've done that."
Offensively, they've averaged 29.2 points and 347 yards per game.
Junior Christian Meneses has paced the dynamic ground game with 916 yards and 11 scores on 117 totes.
"He's physically extremely strong," Dzuris said. "He's a weight-room freak and he looks like it. He has some natural abilities as well. The one thing he's added is his ability to read blocks and be more patient."
Meneses' progression was evident in their 38-8 win over Crete last week, where he carried for 253 yards and four scores on only 16 carries.
Quarterback Jack Alexander has navigated the offense while Adam Eggert, TJ Fitzpatrick and Owen Prince have been among the playmakers.
The Blue Devils' offense has been able to churn at a productive rate due to a scarce amount of turnovers, having not turned the ball over three weeks.
"It's really helpful when you do that," Dzuris said. "We just feel really good where we are at right now.
Defensively, Plattsmouth has held opponents to 49 total points through five games.
"We run to the ball well," Dzuris said. "We've got speed and that really helps. I thought we were a little undersized going into the year, but our speed has made all the difference in the world. Our speed is definitely there and a football team that can run always has a good chance."
Their blazing defense will meet its biggest challenge to date when they face No. 2 Norris Friday night. The Titans are 4-1 on the year and averaging 29 points per game. Their well-oiled offense includes six-foot-five inch tight end James Carnie, who currently holds offers from multiple Division I schools including Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State.
Carnie's presence creates a dilemma for Coach Dzuris, who also has to account for the other playmakers the Titans have.
"We have to decide what we think is the best way to approach this," he said. "Is it going to be man-to-man coverage or keeping everything underneath in a zone and making sure we tackle people? They have tremendous skill. It will be a tremendous challenge, that's for sure."
If Plattsmouth is to emerge victoriously, Dzuris feels it will because of their execution on early downs.
"We've got to get five or six yards on first down and make our play-calling easier," he said. "I think that's a really big key for us. First down execution is really, really important for us and that's going to be something I've gotta remind myself consistently of."
Cole Peterson will be in Plattsmouth Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 p.m. and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Dzuris can be heard below.