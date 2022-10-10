(KMAland) -- Five Big Ten Conference teams are in the Top 10, led by Nebraska at No. 3, in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings.
The Huskers remain at No. 3 while Wisconsin, Ohio State, Purdue and Minnesota are also in the top 10. Creighton is ranked No. 21 again this week. View the list of regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here.
1. Texas (64)
3. Nebraska
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
9. Purdue
10. Minnesota
14. Penn State
18. Baylor
21. Creighton
T24. Michigan
Others RV: Northwestern