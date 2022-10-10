AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Five Big Ten Conference teams are in the Top 10, led by Nebraska at No. 3, in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings. 

The Huskers remain at No. 3 while Wisconsin, Ohio State, Purdue and Minnesota are also in the top 10. Creighton is ranked No. 21 again this week. View the list of regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here

1. Texas (64)

3. Nebraska

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

9. Purdue

10. Minnesota

14. Penn State

18. Baylor

21. Creighton

T24. Michigan

Others RV: Northwestern

