(KMAland) -- Five Central Decatur football players were honored with First Team All-District nods on Monday.
Sam Boothe (QB), Champ Walker (RB), Jack Scrivner (WR), Gage Kelley (OL) and Kale Rockhold (LB) were all Class 1A District 6 First Team choices. Scrivner was a unanimous pick by the district’s coaches.
Second team honors went to Dean Layton (OL), Wyatt Hamaker (DL), Cord Hamilton (DB), Jaydan Broich (DB) and Mason Allen (LB), and Ty Rasmussen (DL), Jeffrey Richards (OL) and Kevin Linhart (OL) were honorable mentions.
View the complete list of selections below.
