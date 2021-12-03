(Maryville) -- Sixty-three Northwest Missouri State football players -- including five KMAlanders -- earned academic recognition from the MIAA on Friday.
Glenwood alum Andrew Blum, Lewis Central graduate Brady Miller, Maryville's Tyler Houchin, Fremont-Mills' Sam Phillipsand Harlan's Derec Weyer were among those honored, and selected to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll because of their GPAs of 3.00 or better.
Two Bearcats -- Jackson Barnes and Joseph Krause earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award with GPAs of 4.00 or better. Barnes, Mitch Goff and Zach Howard were named MIAA Scholar-Athlete Award recipients with GPAs of 3.5 or better.
View the full release here