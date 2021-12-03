MIAA

(Maryville) -- Sixty-three Northwest Missouri State football players -- including five KMAlanders -- earned academic recognition from the MIAA on Friday. 

Glenwood alum Andrew Blum, Lewis Central graduate Brady Miller, Maryville's Tyler Houchin, Fremont-Mills' Sam Phillipsand Harlan's Derec Weyer were among those honored, and selected to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll because of their GPAs of 3.00 or better.

Two Bearcats -- Jackson Barnes and Joseph Krause earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award with GPAs of 4.00 or better. Barnes, Mitch Goff and Zach Howard were named MIAA Scholar-Athlete Award recipients with GPAs of 3.5 or better.

View the full release here 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.