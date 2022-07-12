(KMAland) -- Five Hawkeye Ten Conference softball athletes were named unanimous first-team all-conference with the release of the league’s awards.
Atlantic’s Jada Jensen, Creston’s Nevaeh Randall, Glenwood’s Allison Koontz, Harlan’s Tianna Kasperbauer and Kuemper Catholic’s Jordan Schwabe were all unanimous picks on the first team.
Other first team choices included Atlantic’s Zoey Kirchhoff, Creston’s Gracie Hagle, Jersey Foote and Morgan Driskell, Denison-Schleswig’s Kaitlyn Bruhn, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny, Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon and Kamryn Venner, Stacy Merksick and Avery Heller of Lewis Central and Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf.
Find the complete first and second teams and honorable mentions below.