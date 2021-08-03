(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference baseball players were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday morning.
St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan, Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill were all named to the first team in Class 1A along with Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson and Lane Spieker of CAM.
View the complete list of KMAland conference athletes honored by the IPSWA on the first, second or third team all-state below.
FIRST TEAM
OF: Brendan Monahan, SO, St. Albert (Class 1A)
P: Leyton Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
IF: Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert (Class 1A)
1B: Isaac Sherrill, Senior, St. Albert (Class 1A)
UT: Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
IF: Kayden Anderson, Freshman, Glenwood (Class 3A)
IF: Jaixen Frost, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (Class 1A)
1B: Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
UT: Colby Rich, Junior, CAM (Class 1A)
OF: Jaxon Schumacher, Sophomore, Treynor (Class 2A)
THIRD TEAM
UT: Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
IF: Kasey Carter, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
UT: Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood (Class 2A)
UT: Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North (Class 4A)
IF: Trent Kozeal, Senior, Tri-Center (Class 1A)
IF: Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda (Class 2A)