(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.
Kuemper Catholic (2A) and Lewis Central (3A) are No. 3 while Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A) and Underwood (2A) are No. 8 and West Harrison (1A) is No. 9 in their respective classes. Check out the area rankings listed below. Find full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
9. West Harrison
CLASS 2A
3. Kuemper Catholic
8. Underwood
CLASS 3A
3. Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
None