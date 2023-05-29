KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference schools are ranked in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

Kuemper Catholic (2A) and Lewis Central (3A) are No. 3 while Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A) and Underwood (2A) are No. 8 and West Harrison (1A) is No. 9 in their respective classes. Check out the area rankings listed below. Find full rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A 

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard

9. West Harrison

CLASS 2A 

3. Kuemper Catholic

8. Underwood

CLASS 3A 

3. Lewis Central 

CLASS 4A 

None

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.