(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference wrestlers are ranked in the first IAWrestle Class 3A rankings of the season.
Sioux City East’s Jadyn Friedrichs is the highest-ranked area 3A wrestler, opening at No. 9 in the 113 pound rankings. View the KMAland conference wrestlers’ rankings and subscribe to IAWrestle for complete rankings linked here.
9. Jadyn Friedrichs, Sioux City East (113 lbs)
10. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (195 lbs)
10. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (170 lbs)
10. Jay Vander Velde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)
12. Nick Wells, Sioux City East (220 lbs)