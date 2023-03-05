(KMAland) -- Five KMAland girls won state titles at the State AAU Girls Jr & Sr High Tournament this weekend.
Macy Rasmussen of IKM-Manning, Nicole Olson of Missouri Valley, Stella Beattie from SWAT and The Best Wrestler’s Avaeh Smith and Lily Weinreich all captured championships. Check out the list of KMAland medalists from the tournament below. View the complete results linked here.
AHSTW
Annabel Baxter — 2nd Place (7th/8th 136)
Clarinda
Kylar Downey — 7th Place (7th/8th 120)
Jaiden Olson — 3rd Place (7th/8th 175)
Cobra
Blakeley Hassay — 6th Place (7th/8th 124)
Ellie Johnson — 5th Place (7th/8th 97)
Sophia Mescher — 3rd Place (7th/8th 90)
Glenwood
Kasadie Rohmeyer-Pratt — 4th Place (7th/8th 155)
Harlan
Ellexis Stephens — 3rd Place (7th/8th 110)
IKM-Manning
Macy Rasmussen — 1st Place (7th/8th 97)
Lewis Central
Ava McNeal — 7th Place (High School 102)
Madison Wright — 2nd Place (7th/8th 200)
Martensdale-St. Marys
Makenna Fetters — 3rd Place (High School HWT)
Missouri Valley
Nicole Olson — 1st Place (High School 157)
Riverside
Hannah Marsh — 5th Place (7th/8th 136)
SWAT
Haley Armstrong — 6th Place (High School HWT)
Stella Beattie — 1st Place (7th/8th 165)
Megan Gerlock — 4th Place (7th/8th 200)
Cadence Kinzie — 5th Place (7th/8th 112)
Nadia South — 3rd Place (7th/8th 104)
Leiah Thomas — 7th Place (7th/8th 136)
The Best Wrestler
Teagan Carritt — 3rd Place (7th/8th 128)
Avaeh Smith — 1st Place (7th/8th 120)
Lily Weinreich — 1st Place (7th/8th 132)