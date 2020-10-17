(KMAland) -- Five KMAland Nebraska 8-Man schools have qualified for the state playoffs.
Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock all qualified in Class D1 while Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock are in the Class D2 playoffs.
Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 9 seed and will play against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the first round. Weeping Water is the 5 seed and will meet Freeman. And Elmwood-Murdock will play as the No. 13 seed against Lutheran High Northeast.
In D2, Falls City Sacred Heart is the top seed and will meet Fullerton while No. 13 seeded Johnson-Brock takes on Allen.
All games in the D1 and D2 first round will be played on Thursday, October 22nd. View the D1 bracket here and the D2 bracket here. The Class A bracket was also announced on Saturday and can be viewed here.