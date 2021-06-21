Baseball
Jason Getz

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland schools are ranked in the latest poll from the Radio Iowa and Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association while three other schools received votes. 

Those ranked include St. Albert, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys and Underwood. Ankeny Christian Academy, Tri-Center and Sioux City East earned votes. 

The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is available below. 

CLASS 1A 

4. St. Albert 

7. CAM

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 

9. Martensdale-St. Marys

RV: Ankeny Christian, Tri-Center

CLASS 2A 

8. Underwood

CLASS 4A

RV: Sioux City East 

