(KMAland) -- Five KMAland schools are ranked in the latest poll from the Radio Iowa and Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association while three other schools received votes.
Those ranked include St. Albert, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys and Underwood. Ankeny Christian Academy, Tri-Center and Sioux City East earned votes.
The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
4. St. Albert
7. CAM
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
9. Martensdale-St. Marys
RV: Ankeny Christian, Tri-Center
CLASS 2A
8. Underwood
CLASS 4A
RV: Sioux City East