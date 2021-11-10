(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz, Johnson-Brock’s Jadyn Hahn, Sterling’s Macy Richardson and Aspen Meyer of Lourdes Central Catholic were all picked First Team All-Pioneer Conference in volleyball.
Johnson-Brock’s Audrey Sandfort, Sacred Heart’s Lauren Malone and Sterling’s Lauren Harms were all chosen to the second team, and Taylor Fredrick of Sacred Heart and Sofia Fulton of Lourdes Central Catholic were tabbed to the third team.
Honorable mention honors went to Olivia Nichols of Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart’s Emma Frederick, Lourdes Central Catholic’s Gracie Ragland and Sterling’s Brooke Huetson. View the complete list of honorees below.