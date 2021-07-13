(KMAland) -- Five players were named All-Bluegrass First Team unanimous choices with the release of the postseason softball awards from the league.
Twin Cedars pitcher Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars catcher Rylee Dunkin, Melcher-Dallas pitcher BrieAnna Remster, Twin Cedars second baseman Chloe Durian and Murray outfielder Emma Decker were all honored with unanimous status.
Other first team choices went to Melcher-Dallas’ Rylie Enfield (C), Kynser Reed (1B), Haley Godfrey (3B), Kacey Enfield (IF) and Paeytn Anderson (OF), Twin Cedars’ Jetta Sterner (OF) and Ali Mockenhaupt (UT), Moravia’s Mikayla Fritz (SS), Lamoni’s Taylor Hensen (IF), Seymour’s Gracie Peck (OF) and Lamoni’s Cameron Martin (UT).
View the rest of the second team and honorable mention choices in the PDF below.