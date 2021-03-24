(KMAland) -- Drake’s Andrew Berndt, Jack Zettle, Ashlee Siegle and Elizabeth Aho and Northern Iowa’s Andrew Kephart have been named to the Missouri Valley Conference 2020-21 Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Teams.
Scholar-Athlete honors “require athlete to meet performance standards, as they must finish among the first 20 runners at the conference championship and hold at least a cumulative 3.3 GPA and be a sophomore in athletic and academic standing.”
View the complete release from the MVC linked here.