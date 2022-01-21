(Coralville) -- Seventeen KMAland wrestlers have advanced to the quarterfinals at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament.
Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek is through to the quarters at 100. Underwood’s Molly Allen, Hannah Davis of Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal are among the final eight at 105, Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley is into the quarters at 110 and Layla Ewing from Moravia is a quarterfinalist at 115.
Bailey Brady from LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Lila Walding are 120-pound quarterfinalists, Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Josephine Wearmouth are into the quarters at 125 and Lewis Central’s Mahri Manz and Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza are in the final eight at 140.
Lewis Central added another quarterfinalist in Espie Almazan at 145, and Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (170), Isabella Canada of AHSTW (190), Jocelyn Buffum of Missouri Valley (220) and Creston’s Savannah Sistad (220) are also quarterfinalists.
Several other KMAlanders are still alive and will fight for a medal on Saturday during the second and final day of the tournament.
View a full rundown of the KMAland results at the tournament below.
Championship Round 1
100: Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Marissa Goodale, Iowa City West (1:25)
100: Ava Kennedy, Treynor — Won by forfeit over Hailey Peterson, Perry
105: Kirsten Tyler, LeMars — Lost by decision to Mercedes Ponce (8-3)
105: Keira Hessenius, LeMars — Won by fall over Abigail Doyle, Waverly-Shell Rock (:43)
105: Emma Langel, LeMars — Lost by fall to Lilly Chensvold, Tripoli (1:21)
105: Ashley Schmid, Red Oak — Lost by fall to Leah Newell, Dallas Center-Grimes (1:27)
110: Jaycee Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox — Lost by forfeit to Hannah Meier, Sumner-Fredericksburg
110: Kylie Hessenius, LeMars — Won by fall over Chloe St. Clair, Crestwood (4:24)
110: Jordan Strange, Glenwood — Lost by fall to Emmah Hoveland, Oelwein (3:46)
115: Jayden Carrigan, Riverside — Won by fall over Dana Konz, Sheldon/South O’Brien (1:15)
115: Quincy Sorensen, Atlantic-CAM — Lost by fall to Olivia Primrose, Vinton-Shellsburg (7:19)
120: Nicole Bond, Red Oak — Won by fall over Naomi Duehr, Wahlert Catholic (:18)
120: Bailey Brady, LeMars — Won by fall over Marissa Nuss, Tripoli (1:38)
120: Madeline McCoy, Southwest Valley — Won by fall over Kayla McGee, Mediapolis (1:29)
120: Somally Sek, Sioux City North — Won by forfeit over Tyanna Teetzen, Denver
120: Lila Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Won by fall over Abby Dorn, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (1:59)
125: Jordin Acosta, Glenwood — Lost by fall to Carly Henderson, Riverside (1:55)
125: Erin Ford, Nodaway Valley — Won by fall over Kimberly Suhr, Central Elkader (2:00)
125: Jessica Guerrero, Clarke/Murray — Won by fall over Natalie Naber, North Scott (4:58)
125: Carly Henderson, Riverside — Won by fall over Jordin Acosta, Glenwood (1:55)
125: Chloe Larsen, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Elizabeth Oleson, Charles City (3:35)
125: Andyn White, Treynor — Lost by fall to Grace Conway, Mid-Prairie (2:16)
130: Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Caitlin Proctor, Central DeWitt (1:43)
130: Bella Hirsch-Rollins, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Jasey Olson, Pella (:35)
135: Josie McCunn, Red Oak — Won by decision over Julie Maylum, Perry (8-7)
135: Elizabeth Rubio, Sioux City North — Won by fall over Lucy Socia, Ames (1:25)
135: Quinn Velder, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Ella Cook, East Buchanan (1:56)
135: Kyra Wolterman, Kuemper Catholic — Won by fall over Nina Peterson, Iowa City (3:36)
140: Savanna Salen, LeMars — Won by fall over Addison Steffen, Western Dubuque (3:24)
145: Joana Francisco, Clarke/Murray — Lost by fall to Rebecca Suhr, Central Elkader (4:40)
145: Kiara Meek, Riverside — Won by fall over Anna Lantz, Cedar Rapids Prairie (5:36)
155: Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley — Won by fall over Nicole Williams, Tripoli (:37)
155: Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM — Won by decision over Isabel Ordaz-Varisce, North Scott (6-4)
155: Allyson Keener, Riverside — Lost by fall to Rory Siems, AGWSR (:42)
155: Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa — Lost by decision to Libby Groom, North Mahaska (7-0)
155: Laney Morrical, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Sadie Hennings, Union (3:06)
155: Tatiana Orozco, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Kamryn Steines, Decorah (1:48)
155: Braelyn Wilson, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Mairi Sessions, Decorah (1:18)
170: Ellen Gerlock, Atlantic-CAM — Lost by fall to Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa (2:46)
170: Madison Hensley, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall over Emilee Suchomel, Solon (2:44)
170: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall over Ellen Gerlock, Atlantic-CAM (2:46)
170: Jacey Theisen, LeMars — Lost by fall to Lexi Nash, Iowa City West (2:12)
190: Idella Edwards, Sioux City North — Won by fall over Addison Schenker, Osage (:21)
220: Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley — Won by fall over Sara Koeppen, Dubuque Senior (:43)
220: Savannah Sistad, Creston — Won by decision over Madison Hinrichs, Waverly-Shell Rock (2-1)
285: Emily Summers, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by medical forfeit to Rose Rother, West Fork
Championship Round 2
100: Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Nina Kuhlmann, Iowa City High (1:46)
100: Ava Kennedy, Treynor — Lost by decision to Gabi Robertson, Mid-Prairie (13-9)
105: Molly Allen, Underwood — Won by fall over Claire Vittetoe, Clear Creek-Amana (:27)
105: Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Won by fall over Chevy Fierce, North Scott (1:16)
105: Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln — Won by fall over Sarah Greiner, Independence (3:00)
105: Keira Hessenius, LeMars — Lost by major decision to Reese Berns, Central, Elkader (15-4)
105: Ava McNeal, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Emma Evens, Osage (2:09)
110: Kylie Hessenius, LeMars — Lost by fall to Lauren Pulis, Linn-Mar (1:58)
110: Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley — Won by fall over Noemi Vital, Bettendorf (:53)
115: Jayden Carrigan, Riverside — Los thy fall to Maddie Plotz, Mount Vernon (1:34)
115: Layla Ewing, Moravia — Won by fall over Ryley Hartman, Oelwein (:34)
120: Nicole Bond, Red Oak — Lost by fall to Brynn Miller, Pleasantville (2:38)
120: Bailey Brady, LeMars — Won by decision over Kaydn Meyer, South Winneshiek (4-0)
120: Madeline McCoy, Southwest Valley — Lost by fall to Destiny Krum, East Buchanan (3:29)
120: Somally Sek, Sioux City North — Won by fall over Brett Harklau, Humboldt (3:05)
120: Lila Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Won by fall over Claire Gaffney, Mount Vernon (2:24)
125: Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Ashley Bjork, Decorah (1:34)
125: Erin Ford, Nodaway Valley — Lost by fall to Olivia Rogalla, Assumption (:28)
125: Jessica Guerrero, Clarke/Murray — Won by decision over Jacy Kriener, Osage (5-0)
125: Carly Henderson, Riverside — Lost by fall to Mackenzie Childers, Cedar Rapids Prairie (:51)
125: Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys — Won by fall over Avery Grimm, Ankeny Centennial (2:57)
135: Josie McCunn, Red Oak — Lost by fall to Kailey Hervol, Waverly-Shell Rock (:33)
135: Elizabeth Rubio, Sioux City North — Lost by fall to Addison Burden, Solon (1:47)
135: Kyra Wolterman, Kuemper Catholic — Won by decision over Emma Lopez-Garcia (6-4)
140: Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak — Lost by forfeit to Bre White, Regina Catholic
140: Rose Lonsdale, Nodaway Valley — Lost by fall to Clara Sapienza, Southwest Iowa (5:13)
140: Mahri Manz, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Trinity Rotgers, AGWSR (2:55)
140: Savanna Salen, LeMars — Lost by fall to Meridian Snitker, Waukon (:22)
140: Clara Sapienza, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall over Rose Lonsdale, Nodaway Valley (5:13)
145: Espie Almazan, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Brianna Aebischer, Newton (1:43)
145: Kassidy Fiala, Abraham Lincoln — Won by fall over Maddie Gottschalk, North Scott (3:36)
145: Kiara Meek, Riverside — Lost by fall to Courtney Kramer, Central DeWitt (:51)
145: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central — Lost by fall to Morgan Maloy, Charles City (5:43)
145: Metzli Yanez, Clarke/Murray — Lost by decision to Emmalee Van Sabben, Saint Ansgar (4-2)
155: Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley — Won by fall over Kerigan Alexander, North Fayette Valley (1:54)
155: Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM — Lost by fall to Aine Moffitt, Pleasant Valley (:16)
170: Madison Hensley, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Samantha Spielbauer, Clayton Ridge (:25)
170: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (3:43)
170: Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley — Won by fall over Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa (3:43)
190: Idella Edwards, Sioux City North — Lost to Jana Terwee, West Lyon (1:38)
190: Isabella Canada, AHSTW — Won by fall over Emma Speicher, Sumner-Fredericksburg (1:00)
Championship Round 3
105: Molly Allen, Underwood — Won by technical fall over Greta Goodman, Ames (20-5)
105: Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Lost by fall to Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf (5:10)
105: Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln — Won by decision over Ella McNamee, Mount Pleasant (3-0)
105: Ava McNeal, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Chloe Sheffield, Decorah (2:38)
110: Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley — Won by fall over Gracie Waage, Dallas Center-Grimes (:59)
115: Layla Ewing, Moravia — Won by fall over Kailee Spencer, Spencer (3:42)
120: Bailey Brady, LeMars — Won by fall over Olivia Rogalla, Assumption (3:14)
120: Somally Sek, LeMars — Lost by fall to Maddie Black, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2:38)
120: Lila Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Won by fall over Brynn Miller, Pleasantville (5:13)
125: Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Baylie Beers, Humboldt (1:34)
125: Jessica Guerrero, Clarke/Murray — Lost by fall to Alexis Winky, Ames (:47)
125: Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys — Won by fall over Avery Sondall, Boone (1:46)
135: Kyra Wolterman, Kuemper Catholic — Lost by fall to Alexis Ross, Fort Dodge (:43)
140: Mahri Manz, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Katelyn Miller, Charles City (5:19)
140: Clara Sapienza, Southwest Iowa — Won by decision over Leah Stagg, Ames (9-5)
145: Espie Almazan, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Kassidy Fiala, Abraham Lincoln (1:00)
145: Kassidy Fiala, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (1:00)
155: Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley – Lost by fall to Aine Moffit, Pleasant Valley (3:27)
170: Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley – Won by fall over Allison Metschke, Ames (0:57)
Quarterfinal
125 Silver: Emily Lundvall, Glenwood — Won by fall over Emil Harmston, Mid-Prairie (5:12)
Semifinal
125 Silver: Emily Lundvall, Glenwood — Won by fall over Hadley Boshart, Gilbert (4:57)
Consolation Round 1
125: Jordin Acosta, Glenwood — Lost by fall to Jaydee Macareno, Highland (5:11)
125: Chloe Larsen, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Keara O’Brien, Gilbert (1:10)
125: Andyn White, Treynor — Won by fall over Peyton Sams, Southeast Polk (2:45)
130: Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln — Won by fall over Kenzlei Steffen, Sumner-Fredericksburg (3:54)
130: Bella Hirsch-Rollins, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Gracie Leslie, Collins-Maxwell (1:32)
135: Quinn Velder, Abraham Lincoln — Won by major decision over Liberty Boettger, Ballard (9-1)
155: Allyson Keener, Riverside — Lost by fall to Kira Fredriksen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (:19)
155: Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall to Lydia Hefel, Dubuque Hempstead (2:31)
155: Laney Morrical, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Kaegen O’Malley, Osage (:20)
155: Tatiana Orozco, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Alex Harswick (2:48)
155: Braelyn Wilson, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Nellie Stagg, West Liberty (5:18)
Consolation Round 2
100: Ava Kennedy, Treynor — Won by fall over Olivia Foddrill, Ankeny Centennial (1:18)
105: Emma Langel, LeMars — Lost by fall to Mercedes Ponce, Perry (:33)
105: Ashley Schmid, Red Oak — Lost by fall to Kim Meyer, Ridge View (:36)
105: Kirsten Tyler, LeMars — Won by fall over Lilly Chensvold, Tripoli (2:15)
110: Jaycee Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox — Lost by forfeit to Emmah Hoveland, Oelwein
110: Kylie Hessenius, LeMars — Won by fall over Lydia Hesseltine, WACO (1:57)
110: Jordan Strange, Glenwood — Won by fall over Hannah Meier, Sumner-Fredericksburg (1:55)
115: Jayden Carrigan, Riverside — Won by fall over Ava Garcia, Williamsburg (:11)
115: Quincy Sorensen, Atlantic-CAM: Lost by fall to Anna Davison, Bettendorf (1:41)
120: Nicole Bond, Red Oak — Won by major decision over Alex Wright, Charles City (12-1)
120: Madeline McCoy, Southwest Valley — Won by fall over Kimberly Suhr, Central Elkader (1:06)
125: Erin Ford, Nodaway Valley — Won by major decision over Kayla McGee (9-1)
125: Carly Henderson, Riverside — Won by fall over Keara O’Brien, Gilbert (2:51)
125: Andyn White, Treynor — Won by major decision over Paige Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg (11-3)
130: Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln — Won by fall over Ava Mehlert, Union (:58)
135: Josie McCunn, Red Oak — Won by fall over Nina Peterson, Iowa City High (:43)
135: Elizabeth Rubio, Sioux City North — Lost by major decision to Haley Glade, Earlham (12-0)
135: Quinn Velder, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Ayva Lopez, Bettendorf (:20)
140: Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak — Lost by forest to Dana Cleveland, Ankeny Centennial
140: Savanna Salen, LeMars — Won by fall over Ashlynn Cross, Dallas Center-Grimes (4:46)
145: Joana Francisco, Clarke/Murray — Lost by fall to Kiara Meek, Riverside (5:39)
145: Kiara Meek, Riverside — Won by fall over Joana Francisco, Clarke/Murray (5:39)
145: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central — Won by fall over Emma Schmidt, Cedar Falls (3:28)
145: Metzli Yanez, Clarke/Murray — Won by fall over Hannah Thies, Dallas Center-Grimes (:37)
155: Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM: Won by major decision over Lily Silvera, Bettendorf (9-1)
155: Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa — Lost by decision to Malorie McGuire, Ankeny (8-6)
170: Ellen Gerlock, Atlantic-CAM — Lost by fall to Kylie Willems, AGWSR (:30)
170: Madison Hensley, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall over Dianna Ekchan, Spencer (1:31)
170: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa — Won by fall over Mary Carolus, Waverly-Shell Rock (2:43)
170: Jacey Theisen, LeMars — Lost by fall to Leilana Kollasch, Spencer (:25)
190: Idella Edwards, Sioux City North – Won by fall over Madeline Bene, Norwalk (:13)
Consolation Round 3
105: Keira Hessenius, LeMars — Won by fall over Leah Newell, Dallas Center-Grimes (1:11)
105: Kirsten Tyler, LeMars — Lost by decision to Sophia Harris, Humboldt (8-7)
110: Kylie Hessenius, LeMars — Lost by major decision to Kinze Shea, Crestwood (11-1)
110: Jordan Strange, Glenwood — Lost by fall to Marlie McBride, Clear Creek-Amana (:39)
115: Jayden Carrigan, Riverside — Lost by fall to Kylee Shoop, North Linn (5:06)
120: Nicole Bond, Red Oak — Won by fall over Claire Gaffney, Mount Vernon (2:32)
120: Madeline McCoy, Southwest Valley — Won by fall over Preslee Dickman, West Fork (:24)
125: Erin Ford, Nodaway Valley — Lost by fall to Kaydn Meyer, South Winneshiek (:30)
125: Carly Henderson, Riverside — Won by decision over Kenna Paxson, BCLUW-SH (7-3)
125: Andyn White, Treynor — Lost by fall to Jacy Kriener, Osage (3:40)
130: Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln — Won by fall over Claire Weydert, Humboldt (2:59)
135: Josie McCunn, Red Oak – Won by decision over Jada Kelley, Chariton (4-0)
140: Rose Lonsdale, Nodaway Valley — Lost by fall to Paris Dean, Spencer (1:56)
140: Savanna Salen, LeMars — Lost by fall to Avery Fallis (2:16)
145: Kiara Meek, Riverside — Lost by fall to Kyna Moffit, Pleasant Valley (5:34)
145: Metzli Yanez, Clarke/Murray — Lost by decision to Alivia Bixby, Waverly-Shell Rock (4-2)
145: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central – Won by fall over Eavenly Nielsen, Iowa City West (4:54)
155: Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM – Won by fall over Kerigan Alexander, North Fayette Valley (3:22)
170: Madison Hensley, Southwest Iowa – Lost by fall to Ali Bolanos, Midland Praire (1:42)
170: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa – Won by fall over Kylie Vance, Charles City (1:21)
Consolation Round 4
105: Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Won by fall over Sarah Greiner, Independence (1:17)
105: Keira Hessenius, LeMars — Lost by major decision to Chloe Sheffield, Decorah (12-4)
120: Nicole Bond, Red Oak — Lost by fall to Olivia Rogalla, Assumption (3:47)
120: Madeline McCoy, Southwest Valley — Lost by fall to Krystol Luna Rosales, Spencer (2:40)
120: Somally Sek, Sioux City North — Won by fall over Eva Heise, Waverly-Shell Rock (1:20)
125: Jessica Guerrero, Clarke/Murray — Lost by decision to Olivia Villegas, East Sac County (6-5)
125: Carly Henderson, Riverside — Won by fall over Shayla Doran, Spencer (3:43)
130: Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Emma Strayer, Ottumwa (1:54)
135: Josie McCunn, Red Oak — Lost by decision to Kaly Thomas, Clear Creek-Amana (11-6)
135: Kyra Wolterman, Kuemper Catholic — Lost by fall to Ellie Brenneman, Mid-Prairie (3:17)
145: Kassidy Fiala, Abraham Lincoln — Lost by fall to Melany Vry, Colfax-Mingo (2:27)
145: Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central — Won by decision over Haylee McGrew, Des Moines Lincoln (11-8)
155: Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley — Won by decision over Josie Jecklin, Western Dubuque (4-3)
155: Rio Johnson, Atlantic-CAM – Lost by fall to Karissa Oldenburger, Waverly-Shell Rock (1:17)
170: Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa — Lost by fall to Isabelle Kipp, South Winneshiek (:26)