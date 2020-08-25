(Clarinda) -- A five-year-old Clarinda boy landed a golfer's dream last Thursday.
Blake Burns hit a hole-in-one at the Clarinda Country Club's 107-yard No. 16 while playing a round with his father.
Picture supplied by Katie Burns.
