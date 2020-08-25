Blake Burns

(Clarinda) -- A five-year-old Clarinda boy landed a golfer's dream last Thursday.

Blake Burns hit a hole-in-one at the Clarinda Country Club's 107-yard No. 16 while playing a round with his father.

Picture supplied by Katie Burns.

