(KMAland) -- Two of KMAland's oldest rivals will do battle to open their respective seasons on Friday.
For Thomas Jefferson head coach Brant Anderson, it's a chance to see if his experienced team made strides over the offseason.
"We feel pretty good," he said. "It's nice to have things back to somewhat normal."
The Yellow Jackets went 2-6 in 2020 but returned a bulk of their offensive and defensive production.
"Almost all of our skill players are back," Anderson said. "But we had to rebuild our line. It kind of works the same way on the defensive side. We want to try to rely on the experience and have those positions keep us together as the offensive and defensive lines mature."
Senior Austin Schubert returns under center for TJ after completing 11 passes for 175 yards and scampering for 230 yards and three scores on the ground.
"We are going to rely on his experience and give him chances to make plays," Anderson said. "We need him to make plays while the younger guys grow up a bit."
The Yellow Jackets return 77% of their rushing yards from their run-heavy attack. Sophomore Devon Bovee led the way last year with 498 yards and five scores. Reese Schlotfeld churned for 310 yards and five scores, while Blayke Binau, Lane Toman and Konnor Stanfill saw their fair share of totes as well.
"We want to spread the ball around," Anderson said. "We want to make the defense have to defend different things and be multiple."
Anderson hopes his team's experience at the skill positions can pay dividends in 2021.
"At a passing league this summer, we played well," he said. "Obviously, that's not real football, so that has to translate to the physical side of things, but we hope the experience, knowledge and technique we gained translates."
Junior Braetyn Couse is the top returning tackler with 23 stops last season while Bovee, Toman, Kamron Adams, Binau and Schlotfield also return to the defense. TJ surrendered 48.9 points per game last season. Opponents rushed for 212.7 yards per game against them, according to Varsity Bound.
"We have to tackle better and stop the run," Anderson said. "We were not good at stopping the running last year. That has to be a big emphasis this year."
The Yellow Jackets' run defense faces its first test on Friday against crosstown rival Abraham Lincoln.
According to BC Moore's Iowa Scores Project, Friday's showdown is the 53rd between the two Council Bluffs schools The first two games -- in 1929 and 1933 -- ended in ties. TJ earned the first win in the series in 1937, but AL owns a 32-16-4 lifetime record against the Yellow Jackets and has won the last two meetings.
The Lynx are coming off their best season in a decade but graduated many contributors from that team, including the 2020 KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year, Lennx Brown.
"We knew they lost a lot of guys this year," Anderson said. "We hope that plays in our favor."
Anderson's team should have the advantage in terms of experience. He hopes it shows.
"We have to play smart and not beat ourselves and move the ball consistently," he said. "We have to make their offense one-dimensional. I believe they are going to be run-heavy, so we have to stop the run and go from there."
Adam Kiesel has reports from TJ/AL on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Anderson.