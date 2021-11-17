(KMAland) -- Fifty seven KMAland conference athletes were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District volleyball teams. Additionally, Tri-Center’s Amy Wingert, Michele Quick of Ankeny Christian, Liz Stein of Underwood and Lewis Central’s Mike Bond were named Coach of the Year in their respective district.
Check out the complete list of area athletes honored on all-district teams below.
CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT
Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside
Izzy Bluml, SR, Riverside
Mikenzie Brewer, SO, Tri-Center
Tatum Carlson, SR, Tri-Center
Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley
Avery Dowling, JR, Sidney
Kaelynn Driskell, SR, Fremont-Mills
Emily Hutt, JR, Sidney
Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton
Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold
Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine
Allison Narmi, SR, St. Albert
Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney
Marissa Ring, SR, Tri-Center
Miranda Ring, SR, Tri-Center
Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM
Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton
Miah Urban, JR, East Mills
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills
Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert
Coach of the Year: Amy Wingert, Tri-Center
CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL ALL-DISTRICT
Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren
Carley Craighead, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy
Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren
Abby Martin, SR, Lamoni
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni
Reese Potter, SR, Lamoni
Katie Quick, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren
Maddie Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr
Anna Weathers, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy
Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian Academy
CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT
Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley
Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW
Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood
Maddie Lewis, SR, Treynor
Leslie Morales-Foote, SR, Underwood
Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley
Ella Myler, JR, Missouri Valley
Ruby Nolting, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Coach of the Year: Liz Stein, Underwood
CLASS 2A NORTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT
Ashlyn Badding, JR, Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A WEST ALL-DISTRICT
Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak
Zophi Hendricks, SR, Harlan
Maddie Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak
Emma Salker, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A WEST ALL-DISTRICT
Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood
Maddie Bergman, JR, Lewis Central
Charley Hernandez, FR, Glenwood
Lauren LaFleur, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Lauren Roenfeldt, SR, Glenwood
Anna Strohmeier, SO, Lewis Central
Coach of the Year: Mike Bond, Lewis Central
CLASS 5A WEST ALL-DISTRICT
Baylie Girres, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Molly Romano, SO, Abraham Lincoln