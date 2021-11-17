KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Fifty seven KMAland conference athletes were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District volleyball teams. Additionally, Tri-Center’s Amy Wingert, Michele Quick of Ankeny Christian, Liz Stein of Underwood and Lewis Central’s Mike Bond were named Coach of the Year in their respective district.

Check out the complete list of area athletes honored on all-district teams below.

CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT 

Veronica Andrusyshyn, JR, Riverside

Izzy Bluml, SR, Riverside

Mikenzie Brewer, SO, Tri-Center

Tatum Carlson, SR, Tri-Center

Leah Cooper, SR, Boyer Valley

Avery Dowling, JR, Sidney

Kaelynn Driskell, SR, Fremont-Mills

Emily Hutt, JR, Sidney

Marleigh Johnson, JR, Stanton

Anna Kelley, SR, Griswold

Whitney Kuhlman, SR, Woodbine

Allison Narmi, SR, St. Albert

Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney

Marissa Ring, SR, Tri-Center 

Miranda Ring, SR, Tri-Center

Eva Steffensen, SO, CAM

Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton

Miah Urban, JR, East Mills

Emily Williams, JR, East Mills

Lauren Williams, SR, St. Albert

Coach of the Year: Amy Wingert, Tri-Center

CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL ALL-DISTRICT 

Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren

Carley Craighead, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy

Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars

Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars

Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren

Abby Martin, SR, Lamoni

Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni

Reese Potter, SR, Lamoni

Katie Quick, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy 

Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren

Maddie Stewart, SR, Mount Ayr

Anna Weathers, FR, Ankeny Christian Academy

Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian Academy

CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT 

Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley

Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley

Emma Flathers, SR, Treynor

Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW

Alizabeth Jacobsen, SO, Underwood

Maddie Lewis, SR, Treynor

Leslie Morales-Foote, SR, Underwood

Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley

Ella Myler, JR, Missouri Valley

Ruby Nolting, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Coach of the Year: Liz Stein, Underwood

CLASS 2A NORTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT 

Ashlyn Badding, JR, Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A WEST ALL-DISTRICT 

Liz Carbaugh, SR, Red Oak

Zophi Hendricks, SR, Harlan

Maddie Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak

Emma Salker, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A WEST ALL-DISTRICT 

Brynlee Arnold, SR, Glenwood

Maddie Bergman, JR, Lewis Central 

Charley Hernandez, FR, Glenwood

Lauren LaFleur, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Lauren Roenfeldt, SR, Glenwood

Anna Strohmeier, SO, Lewis Central 

Coach of the Year: Mike Bond, Lewis Central 

CLASS 5A WEST ALL-DISTRICT  

Baylie Girres, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Molly Romano, SO, Abraham Lincoln

